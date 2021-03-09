House passes bill to end daylight saving time in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia House passed a bill that would end daylight saving time.
If the legislation continues moving forward in the Senate and is signed into law, Georgians would no longer need to fall back or spring forward.
Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department says if enacted, the change could impact many people’s health.
“We know that lack of sunlight and daylight leads to depression. They sell lamps to give people that energy they don’t get naturally. To end daylight savings time would lead to more health concerns,” said Kirkland.
The bill now heads to the Georgia House of Representatives. If it passes and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signs the measure before March 14, the state will remain in standard time while other states observe daylight saving time, moving clocks ahead by one hour.
