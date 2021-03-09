Jury trials can resume in Georgia, chief justice says

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia Harold Melton has renewed the state’s judicial emergency for the twelfth time, but this time with the provision jury trials could resume.
This newest order calls for the suspension of jury trials throughout the state to be lifted “effective immediately.”
The order does leave local judicial leaders the decision to resume trials, saying they should continue “if [jury trials] can be done safely and in accordance with a final jury trial plan developed in collaboration with the local committee of judicial system participants and incorporated into the court’s written operating guidelines for in-person proceedings.”
Less than a week shy of one year ago, Chief Justice Melton signed the first Judicial Emergency Order that left Georgia courts open, but put a suspension of jury trials, leading to a backlog of cases.
The chief justice first lifted the suspension in Oct. 2020, but put it back in place in Dec. 2020 after an increase of cases in the state.
A trial by a jury of one’s peers is “fundamental to the American justice system,” and “I’m asking for your help,” Chief Justice Melton says in a Public Service Announcement set to begin running soon in which he appeals directly to citizens. “You and every citizen of Georgia are critical to this process because we cannot conduct a trial by jury without jurors, without you.”
The lifting of this suspension is the only change from the Judicial Emergency Order that Chief Justice Melton signed in February. It now extends to April 8.
Read the full order below.
