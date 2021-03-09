Mother of Columbus homicide victim offering reward for information in son’s death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mother of a homicide victim wants answers following her son’s death, and she’s willing to pay to get them.
19-year old Jaylan Dobbins was shot and killed on Feb. 6 on 16th Street in Columbus.
According to his mother, Ashley Dobbins, police may have a person of interest, but no arrest has been made so far. She’s created a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to an arrest.
Ashley Dobbins says the Columbus Police Department will double the reward to $10,000.
”If anybody’s got some more information and lead it to an arrest, $10,000. Jaylan, aka “Tanka”, was my only son, my child. I’m very, very angry. So, I need some justice,” she said.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department, or a tip line set up by Ashley Dobbins. Jaylan Dobbins is Muscogee County’s ninth homicide of the year.
Ashley Dobbins’ tip line number is 334-553-6970.
