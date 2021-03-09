Several children left without mothers following week of violence in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Because of deadly shootings in the last week, a total 12 children are left without mothers, two in East Alabama, and 10 in Columbus.
Last week, Columbus lost three mothers to domestic-related gun violence.
A woman killed at Eagle Trace Apartments Friday had five children. Two women who were shot to death in front of Family Dollar on Floyd Road had five children between the two. A six-year-old was in the backseat of the car and witnessed her mother being shot.
The Pastoral Institute is a community resource to help the families impacted by this type of trauma take the first step toward healing.
“As a mother myself, it’s just heartbreaking to imagine having to leave my child without me, mostly to a circumstance that’s not my own,” said Ebony Young, a counseling resident at Pastoral Institute. “I think the other thing that comes to mind is just the trauma that’s associated with having to grow up without your parent. I think in a lot of these cases, children who have lost parents or their sense of belonging and community experience things like isolation, depression, increased anxiety, social withdrawals, things of that nature that impact their overall human experience at school and their personal homes. I think a lot of times we forget the importance of family and community, and the importance of feeling connected to something bigger than yourself.”
According to Pastoral Institute officials, it’s important for these kids to get counseling.
Police have made arrests in both cases from last week. Monday, police announced the arrest of 25-year-old Dexter Potts for the murder of 31-year-old Tanuska Jackson who was killed at Eagle Trace Apartments. Last Tuesday, police issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Quartez Thomas. He was apprehended in Phenix City and extradited to the Muscogee County Jail for the shooting of Jasmine Trice and Kierra Williams outside Family Dollar in Columbus.
