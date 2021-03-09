Staying Warm & Dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see another chilly start going into early Wednesday morning - I doubt we see anyone at or below freezing, but some patchy frost can’t be ruled out to start the day. The haze and smoke from the Ft. Benning burns will stick around this evening and tonight, and if there are additional burns on Wednesday, there could be some more smoke. Look for highs to climb into the mid 70s on Wednesday, but the upper 70s and lower 80s will be back to end the week and head into the weekend. We will call for a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the week and the weekend with no rain in our forecast. The weather pattern does change up a bit as we head into early next week with a front finally making it into the Valley with better chances for rain and storms in the forecast, especially Tuesday into Wednesday. We can’t rule out some rain on Monday or Thursday either, and I think as we get a bit closer, we will be able to fine-tune thing more when it comes to the timing and coverage. At this point we do NOT anticipate any concerns with severe weather.