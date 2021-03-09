Suspect arrested, charged with murder of Columbus woman at Eagle Trace Apts.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 31-year-old Columbus woman.
Dexter Potts, 25, was arrested Saturday and charged murder and aggravated assault in the death of Tanuska Jackson.
Columbus police were dispatched to Eagle Trace Apartments on Torch Hill Road March 5 at around 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m.
Potts’ Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for March 9 at 9 a.m.
