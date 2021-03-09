Two dead, three detained in shooting on River Rd. in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Monday evening shooting in Valley has left two men dead.
Officers were called to the area of River Rd. and Gaylor St. at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday where they found 43-year-old Marcus Cortez Floyd of Valley and 45-year-old Marcellous Antonio Floyd of Eufaula suffering gunshot wounds.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they also detained three people who ran from the scene when officers arrived. None of those detainees have been arrested at this time.
Investigators recovered four weapons and several shell casings from the scene.
There is no word at this time on any potential suspects.
Anyone with information on these homicides is asked to contact investigators at 334-756-5200.
