Unseasonably Dry Weather Persists

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A prescribed burn at Fort Benning yesterday has left a veil of smoke in and around Columbus this morning, making for an unhealthy air quality across parts of the Valley. Pending no more prescribed burns today, we should see improving air quality this afternoon. Despite the hazy conditions, expect plenty of sunshine today with some passing clouds around by the afternoon. Tomorrow morning still looks chilly, so some areas of frost aren’t out of the question again in our cooler spots in the Valley. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s today and tomorrow, but easily soar into the upper 70s and low 80s for the remainder of the week.