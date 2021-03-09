West Point citizen using art to revamp downtown businesses

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A local citizen is using his talents to revamp historical downtown buildings in West Point.
Jim Frank is no stranger to art. He’s worked with several businesses in the town by painting signs to give them a fresh new look.
Frank’s newest project is a mural of a train tressle, which is a signature landmark of West Point. The mural is for Johnny’s Pizza, one of the city’s most popular restaurants. Both Frank and the owner of Johnny’s says it’s making a huge buzz in the community.
“I think the look, it just makes everything look better. It feels better. And I really didn’t do it for that reason, to make West Point look better, it just happened because over the years I’ve had these jobs,” said Frank.
“As you travel, you see different murals, you see all the line of people waiting to take pictures in front of them. And we discussed that’s we want. We want big, we want something that’s going to attract people from all over,” Ben Hamilt, the owner of Johnny’s Pizza.
Frank has also repaired many historical signs and businesses that have faded throughout the years in order to help the town look better, while also keeping its rich history. He says the train mural is only the beginning for the town and he’s looking to do bigger and better things to improve the look of the community.
