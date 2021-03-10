Applications open for Downtown Engineering Magnet Academy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Online applications for Downtown Engineering Magnet Academy in Columbus are now open.
The new district-wide total magnet academy now allows applications from students anywhere in Columbus if they meet the requirements.
Principal Dr. Tujuana Wiggins says there are many things that make the school unique and the hope is to make a greater impact in the lives of the children who will attend.
“Naturally, we have been working on what we can do to build upon our strengths as a faculty and what we are known most is for our environment for learning. We have a positive learning environment,” said Wiggins.
Online applications are open until March 22 and can be found on the Muscogee County School District’s website.
