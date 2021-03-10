Columbus nonprofit assisting disabled individuals with independent living

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local nonprofit is serving people with disabilities by assisting them in living an independent life.
Access 2 Independence provides living arrangements, employment options, transportation along with many other options for disabled individuals. The program provides useful resources as a link to the community, allowing those with disabilities to live as independently as they can.
“We get to help those that need it and for us to branch out like this and open up the program to the community,” said Kirk Holcombe, executive director of Access 2 Independent.
For more information about Access 2 Independence, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.