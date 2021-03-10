COURT: Suspect threatens to kill child before murdering Columbus mother in domestic dispute

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man accused of threatening to kill a child and then murdering the child’s mother faced a Muscogee County judge Tuesday.
25-year-old Dexter Potts is accused of killing 31-year-old Tanuska Jackson during a domestic altercation last week.
According to court testimony, one of Jackson’s five children tried to intervene when investigators say Potts pointed a gun to the child’s head. Potts is in jail on suicide watch and claims the shooting was accidental.
District Attorney Mark Jones isn’t buying the claim.
“We have evidence in the case from witnesses who are going to testify, basically saying that this gentleman, Dexter Potts, was threatening weeks before and even the week before, ‘I will kill you,’” said Jones.
Police say Potts called 911 himself.
The case moved to Superior Court and Potts is slated for a mental evaluation.
