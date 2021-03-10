The Dry, Mild, and Hazy Weather Pattern Persists

Passing clouds along with the stubborn haze will provide some “filtered” sunshine through Saturday before a return of more moisture on Sunday transitions us back to a cloudier and more unsettled weather pattern next week. Fortunately, we don’t see any issues with severe weather then, which is always a positive for March! You can still expect some showers and storms around at times, but we’ll fine-tune the coverage and timing as we get closer to next week. With more rain and clouds around, temperatures will drop a touch next week back into the 70s, but no significant cooldowns in the forecast as of right now. In the meantime, enjoy the dry weather, but be mindful of the unhealthy air quality at times—if not from the smoke, from the pollen!