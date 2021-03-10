FBI offering reward for armed suspects who robbed Talbot Co. convenience store twice

WOODLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The FBI is searching for two suspects who committed armed robbery twice at the same convenience store in Talbot County.
In Oct. 2020, two suspects came into the Geo Food Mart in Woodland, Ga. at 11:30 p.m. armed with rifles and took money from the register.
The FBI says the pair returned in Feb. 2021. One was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and fired two shots during the robbery. They again ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
The first suspect was described as being approximately 6′0″ tall wearing a black hoodie, pants and shoes with a white Halloween-style witches mask. The second was wearing a black hoodies and tan pants with a black wrap around his face.
The FBI is offering up to $3,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these two individuals.
