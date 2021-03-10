LaGrange mayor gives State of the City Address

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of LaGrange gave the State of the City Address Tuesday.
The address happened at the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce’s early bird breakfast. Mayor Jim Thornton addressed several topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, low-cost utilities, and infrastructure.
“LaGrange is a thriving city,” said Thornton. “We’re a great place to do business. We’re becoming a destination for tourism and we’re also becoming a place where people want to consider moving to. And so I’m very excited and those are the areas of interest that we plan to stay focused on. Continuing to be thriving, attractive, active, and safe as a community.”
While the early bird breakfast was a sold-out event, the speech was live streamed on the City of LaGrange’s Facebook page.
