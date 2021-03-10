Marsh leads Pirates to win over ABAC

By Dave Platta | March 9, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST - Updated March 9 at 11:09 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Hunter Marsh went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI to lead the way as the No. 16 Chattahoochee Valley Pirates beat the ABAC Stallions 8-4 on Tuesday at Howard Lake Field.

Reid Halfacre went 3-for-5 with two RBI, Drew Yeager added two more RBI, and Dylan Rogers had an RBI triple for the Pirates.

The Pirates (15-3) opened up a 5-0 lead through three innings, before the Stallions (4-10) rallied to cut it to 5-3. Rogers drove in a run in the fifth, and Marsh added his second homer of the day, a two-run shot in the eighth, to provide insurance.

Clay Weatherly (2-0) picked up the win, going five innings and giving up just two runs on four hits while striking out six.

