MCSD announces dates for teacher vaccinations, survey for input on possible virtual academy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District superintendent shared a few updates this week, including two upcoming dates for the district’s teachers to be vaccinated.
Superintendent Dr. David Lewis says mass vaccinations for teachers who wish to get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination will be March 11 and March 19.
Lewis also says the district is currently surveying parents for a potential virtual academy. He says the goal would be to have this virtual academy taught directly by teachers in the district.
“To see what their interest is to gauge their interest in continuing a virtual option going forward, but also giving them an idea, as part of the survey, as to what kind of students would be successful in a virtual environment. How’d they do this year? What classes are they interested in?” said Lewis.
Students are also able to take the online survey. The survey ends March 18 at 5 p.m.
