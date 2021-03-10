Multiple families displaced after apartment fire on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than a dozen Columbus residents are without a home Tuesday night following an apartment fire on Buena Vista Road. Monday evening.
Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the blaze at Patriot Place Apartments as families who lost everything are trying to move forward.
Fire officials say the charred building had 20 units with 15 of them occupied by residents and five vacant. Officials say everyone made it out safely and there were no injuries. Fire Marshal Kevin Lott says the majority of the units are a total loss.
“The whole first floor of the apartment is just like movie stuff, Amityville Horror, like fire busting out the windows and everything,” described resident Eric Bush.
Bush lived with his five-year-old twin sons and brother, Jonathan, in their Patriot Place apartment since November; until Monday night.
“Everything was here one minute and gone the next,” Bush said.
Bush was home with his two boys making dinner when all of the sudden he heard a pounding on the door.
“Boom, boom, boom. Knock at the door. Fireman, hey get out.” Bush explained.
The knock helped Bush and his children get to safety.
“I don’t know when we would’ve noticed it if he didn’t come. But just trying to figure out what’s the most important things in your life to grab in 10 seconds is something school doesn’t teach you.” he said.
Jonathan Bush was at work when the blaze started.
“Finally got back to my brother and we talked about it and everything and we just couldn’t even process it. It just felt like when are we going to wake up. It just didn’t even seem like it was real. We were just living in their yesterday,” he said.
With everything gone, the Bush family says it’s like they are having to start over, which they say is not an easy thing to do.
“The clothes you see us in now is what we left in and we watched it all burn down,” Bush said.
Bush said he’s already seen an outpouring of support from the community on social media. The American Red Cross was also on scene Monday helping the displaced families.
