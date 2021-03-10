One injured in shooting near motel on Victory Dr. in Columbus

March 10, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is recovering from injuries after being shot on Victory Dr. in Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

Columbus police were called to Victory Dr. in the area of Budgetel Inn in reference to someone being shot.

Police identified one victim who had suffered non-life threatening injuries. There is no word on their condition at this time.

No arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

The Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit are continuing to investigate.

