Piedmont Columbus Regional names four first responders as First Friday Heroes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This month’s Piedmont Columbus Regional First Friday Heroes are a group of four local first responders.
The group of four are part of Engine 8 with the Columbus Department of Fire and EMS.
One morning the group responded to a call of a drug overdose. Because of their quick response and actions, one man’s life was saved. Wednesday, Piedmont Columbus Regional honored these heroes during their First Friday Hero ceremony.
“Well, it come in as a cardiac arrest. Got there and one of them was in full cardiac arrest and the other one, we administered Narcan to him, trying to get him back while the other one was in route to the hospital with another crew. It’s nice to be nominated for this and recognized. It’s nice to be recognized,” said Lt. Adam Singletary with the Columbus Fire Department.
The First Friday Hero program launched in 2016 as a way of honoring first responders who go above and beyond in helping the community.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.