Pirates suffer first loss of season

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Rakiem Gary hit a layup with 15 seconds remaining to give the Wallace-Selma Patriots a 63-61 win over the Chattahoochee Valley Pirates at Key Hall on Tuesday night to pull into a tied for first place in the ACCC South.
The Pirates (12-1, 10-1 ACCC South) fell behind early. The Patriots (11-3, 10-1) opened the game on a 13-4 run, extending that lead to 11 late in the first half.
CVCC put together a late run to tie the game at 61-61 with under a minute to go, but never did regain the lead.
Former Hardaway Hawk Rodney Battle led the way for the Patriots with 19 points, while Gary added 15.
Eddie Smith paced the Pirates with 14 points, while Ellis Lee added 12.
The big problem for the Pirates came from the perimeter, as they hit just four treys on the entire night while the Patriots had nine.
The two teams play again in Selma on Friday night with the division title on the line.
