Second suspect arrested, charged with murder in 2008 Columbus cold case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A second arrest has been made in a 2008 Columbus cold case.
46-year-old Emanuel Holloway was arrested Tuesday and charged with the murder of Paul Hill.
In April 2008, Hill was found deceased in his Marathon Drive home when officers went to the residence to conduct a welfare check. Officers made forcible entry into the home.
Shanita Wyatt was also developed as a suspect in the case in February and charged with murder.
Holloway’s preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, March 11 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.