Warmth Building for Late Week & Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another chilly start this morning, we’re looking at a big warm-up coming for overnight lows the next few mornings into the weekend. The afternoon highs will also continue their upward trend with upper 70s and lower 80s through the weekend - in fact, it wouldn’t surprise me to see mid 80s at some point Friday and the weekend with a beautiful stretch of dry days ahead and a mix of clouds and sun. The only negative to the forecast in the short-term will be the high pollen count! Early next week, the weather pattern changes up a bit - we will see highs dropping back to the low to mid 70s and rain coverage increasing. Right now, it appears Monday will be a day that will feature some scattered showers, and then look for more rain in the Wednesday-Thursday time-frame. There is still some fine-tuning we will have to do when it comes to timing and coverage of the rain, so stay tuned!