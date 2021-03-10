West Central Health District holds second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Callaway Gardens

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A little over 600 people got their second dose of the Moderna vaccine at Callaway Gardens in Harris County Tuesday.
Those who got their second dose say they are impressed at how smooth the process went.
“It is a relief on my mind,” Eugene Anderson said. “You just don’t know how much it means to me to have had the second shot.”
“I am super excited to go back to normalcy!” Deborah Brown said.
For Harris County resident Paula Rickard, the process was very simple. She handed over the vaccination card she received when she got her first shot about a month ago, got in line, and received her shot in less than 20 minutes, all without leaving her car.
But even now being fully vaccinated, she still wants to be cautious with COVID-19.
“The vaccine is new and I want to see some more test results,” Rickard said.
For those who received their second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, in two weeks it will boost their immunity against the virus to 94 percent according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Grundy Harris is also now fully vaccinated. He says he knows the COVID-19 vaccine does not offer complete protection against the virus, but at least he can now see his grandchildren safely.
“You can go places, you can interact with people now, and you are happy,” Harris said.
According to Dr. Asante Hilt with the West Central Health District, hosting these vaccination clinics in different areas of the Chattahoochee Valley, like Harris County, helps get the vaccine into people’s arms who live in more rural areas.
But navigating the supply and demand issue of the COVID-19 vaccine has been a challenge. She says that may soon change, meaning more vaccination clinics in the future.
“We have ordered Pfizer, more Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, and we are expecting delivery of all three of those,” . Hilt said.
The West Central Health District is also planning to start getting teachers and school staff vaccinated since they were added to our current Phase 1A group. They say they are planning to start as soon as this week.
