Balloon release and vigil held for Columbus woman killed at Eagle Trace Apts.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered Wednesday for a balloon release and vigil in memory of a mother of five who was recently killed in Columbus.
The event was for Tanuska Jackson who lost her life to gun violence. Police say her boyfriend, Dexter Potts, is responsible for her death.
Friends and family shared their memories of Jackson as they came together with candles and balloons. Family members describe Jackson as always having a smile on her face.
“If you would have known her, you would have loved her,” said Jackson’s father, Thomas Jackson. “You would have because she was a very good spirit and always smiling. Even when something was wrong, you would have never knew it because she was always smiling.”
The case moves to Superior Court and Potts is slated for a mental evaluation.
