Carver wins GHSA state title

MACON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Carver Tigers earned their second GHSA Class 4A girls state basketball title in three years with a 70-54 win over the Cairo Syrupmaids on Wednesday at the Macon Coliseum.
The Tigers (16-2) trailed 27-23 in the second quarter when they went on a 16-0 run keyed by a pressure defense that led to several fastbreak layups after steals, taking a 41-32 lead at the break.
They extended that lead to 50-32 with a 9-0 run to open the half. The Syrupmaids (18-2) cut the lead to seven, but the Tigers responded again. An Akirya Robinson layup at the third quarter buzzer made it 57-45, and that pretty much sealed the deal.
Kionna Gaines led all scorers with 24 points, with D’Miya Beacham adding 16 and EnyShuan Jones 10 points.
“Cairo is a very good team, a very well coached team, and they are a lot better than they were in previous years when we played them,” said head coach Anson Hundley. “We knew we had to come prepared and we knew we had to be ready for them as a team. But ultimately, the girls really, really, really stuck to the game plan.”
“This group will fight ‘til the end and they will not give up,” said Gaines. “It doesn’t matter if we’re down by five, six, seven, they’re going to come all the way back by playing defense, knocking down free throws. In their eyes, you will not tell that they’re scared. They’ll keep fighting and keep fighting and keep fighting until that buzzer goes off.”
“I don’t know, I just never thought that I’d be here and win the state championship, but I’m glad to be here,” said Jones. “I’m just glad it’s us at the end of the day. We won our ring.”
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.