City of Columbus pausing discussion of adding parking meters downtown

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is pausing the discussion of adding parking meters to the downtown area after concerns from business owners and citizens.
The proposal planned to have pay stations for parking downtown during the weekday for $2 an hour.
City officials say they’re putting the proposal on hold because an overwhelming number of businesses felt it wasn’t the right time, the COVID-19 pandemic, and most businesses have been operating at about 50 percent capacity. The city will revisit the proposal for parking meters in 2022 and work closely with the downtown community on when the time will be right to implement meters.
