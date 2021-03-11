Columbus man injured in shooting that killed another man charged with murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man injured during a January shooting that claimed the life of another is now behind bars and charged with murder.
On Jan. 7, 2021, officers were working a separate call when they heard gunshots. On the scene, they found 22-year-old Byron Petty suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional and pronounced dead.
Later that night, 20-year-old Jaquarius Cole was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Investigators determined Cole was injured in the same shooting that killed Petty in the area of 14th Ave. and 16th St.
Investigators determined that Cole was a suspect in the shooting and issued warrants for his arrest. Cole turned himself in to police on Wednesday on charges of felony murder, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail while he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing Friday at 9:00 a.m.
