Columbus police searching for critically missing person

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a critically missing person.
According to Columbus police, Tyreik Sweeting never arrived home from Kendrick High School Wednesday, March 10.
Tyreik’s clothing description is unknown, but police say he was wearing a yellow, checkered Gucci face mask and has brown eyes. Police say Tyreik has the intelligence level of approximately 10 years old.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Specials Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-225-4384.
