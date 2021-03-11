Construction underway to widen Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An extensive amount of construction is happening on Buena Vista Road in Columbus.
A $47 million project to widen Buena Vista Road and build a bridge over railroad tracks is underway.
District 3 City Councilor Bruce Huff says the project is necessary to free up congestion along the road. He hopes once it’s compete, people traveling along Buena Vista Road won’t have to worry about the trains slowing them down and they can have an easier time getting to their destination.
“The big take away for the citizens of Columbus for the rest of your life, you’ll be able to make no more arrangements or plans to have to travel through the city. You’ll be able to come through and your only worry will be the traffic signal,” said Huff.
Huff says a bridge that will be built over the railroad tracks will be beneficial to freeing up police and ambulances traveling on Buena Vista Road.
Many businesses along the road had to relocate due to the construction. Once complete, Huff hopes they will explore the option of returning to the area.
