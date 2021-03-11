Cougars earn extra inning win over Wolves

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A tenth-inning bases-loaded hit by pitch brought in the winning run as the Columbus State Cougars beat the West Georgia Wolves 7-6 on Wednesday afternoon at Ragsdale Field.
A hit by pitch and two walks loaded the bases with no outs when Wolves reliever Robert Coleman plunked Isaac Bouton to bring home Hunter Woodall with the winning run.
Robert Brooks, Dane Bullock, and Will Willbanks all homered for the Cougars (7-2), who rallied from deficits three different times to claim the win over the Wolves (7-9).
CSU gets back in action this weekend when they host a three-game weekend PBC series versus USC Aiken. First pitch for Saturday’s doubleheader is set for 2 pm ET, with Sunday’s series finale scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm ET.
