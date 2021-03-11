Domestic violence cases increasing in the U.S. amid the pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police say domestic violence led to the death of 31-year-old Tanuska Jackson last week, and it’s part of a disturbing trend worldwide that directly correlates with the pandemic.
The American Journal of Emergency Medicine shows double-digit increases in the volume of domestic violence cases in the U.S. It’s been referred to as a pandemic within a pandemic.
“All of our calls are confidential. They can call in and don’t have to worry about anyone knowing that they called us,” said Zenene Humphrey-Davis, executive director of the Domestic Violence Intervention Center in Opelika.
Davis says if you’re in a dangerous situation, the only necessary thing to get out of the home is yourself and your children. The rest will be taken care of.
“We pretty much provide everything that they need. All they need to do is just make that call. If they need to get out of a situation quickly, they can actually use our services and come with nothing,” she explained.
In Columbus, District Attorney Mark Jones commented on domestic violence after the first court hearing in Jackson’s death.
“If he’s doing that stuff, he don’t love you and you need to leave him. I know there are resources, Hope Harbour and domestic violence shelters will help with that situation. Just get out and get safe. Just get out and get away from him. I know that’s tough. I don’t want to read another headline about some woman getting shot by some dude,” said Jones.
Jones has a strong message for offenders.
“If you do those things and someone dies, you will answer to me. I will see to it that you go to prison for the rest of your life or worse. Period,” said Jones.
If you are in immediate danger, call 911.
