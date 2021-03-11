Ending the Week Warm & Dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will end the week on a warm and dry note after a cool start - lows will be in the 40s in most spots early Friday morning. The afternoon will feature highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and I think we will see low to mid 80s as we head into Saturday and Sunday with more dry weather in the forecast. The weekend temperatures will likely be at the highest since October with no problems for any outdoor plans other than the high pollen count. Next week, the weather pattern will flip a bit with better chances for rain and storms returning to the area. The first rain chance will be late Monday into Tuesday, and then likely either Wednesday or Thursday will feature a good chance of getting wet. We will be able to fine-tune those rain chances as we get a bit closer. Look for highs to drop back to a little closer to (or just above) average next week with more clouds and showers in the forecast.