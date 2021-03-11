Federal Aviation Administration awards shop at the Columbus airport with major certification

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Federal Aviation Administration was in town Thursday morning to award a significant certification to a Columbus business.
Robert Boehnlein signed his name on the dotted line Thursday morning with members of the FAA standing by his side to signify that his shop at the Columbus Metropolitan Airport is held to the highest of standards.
“We worked almost 14 months directly with them and an additional eight months prior to that. The effort is well worth it and it’s a way to provide confidence in the type of work we’re able to provide in a shop like this,” Boehnlein.
Columbus Aero Service, which has been in business for seven years, services and maintains aircrafts, and now the organization has the distinction of being FAA certified.
“This is huge for Columbus and the Columbus Airport. There’s another repair station on the field, an avionics repair station. This is the first real certified repair station for maintenance on the field, to my knowledge, that’s ever been in Columbus, Georgia,” said Boehnlein.
“Certainly prestige to earn this. Robert goes above and beyond with his maintenance. He’s held in high regard in this state,” said Rodney Hood with the FAA.
The FAA will routinely inspect the shop and ensure that it is operating at the federal government standards as part of the ongoing partnership.
The official name of the recognition is called “Part 145 Certification.”
Boehnlein has been in the aviation mechanic business since the late 1970s.
