Ga. governor expands vaccine criteria for people 55+ and with high-risk health conditions

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency officials say a mass vaccination site will open March 17 at the Columbus Civic Center and operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The goal is to administer 1,100 shots a day. The time frame isn’t quite clear when next phase group of the vaccine distribution plan will go into effect, but city and state officials are hopeful. According to Henderson, with the addition of the vaccination site at the Civic Center, hopefully Columbus could see people in Phase 1B get vaccinated. There are currently 19,000 people registered for phase 1A in Muscogee County.