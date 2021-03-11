Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 loses battle with cancer

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is mourning one of their own after K9 Deputy Charlee lost her battle with cancer.
Charlee served with the Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Division for six years.
The sheriff’s office says she was recently diagnosed with cancer and “fought valiantly but could not overcome the toll it took on her body.”
Charlee passed away Tuesday.
“Her pain is gone and she is free to run through endless fields. She was a good girl - we will miss her,” officials said in a release.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.