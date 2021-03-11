MCSD considering district rezoning for 2022-2023 school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Children who attend school within the Muscogee County School District could soon be assigned to a different school.
MCSD Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said the intention is to address growth in some parts of the county and to help distribute student population accordingly. Lewis also said by rezoning some schools within the district, it would help improve efficiency with bus transportation routes.
“It is more about distributing our students more equitably and trying to address what I feel like was inadvertently inefficiencies,” said Lewis. “But also where we had some students who may have lived on one side of the street and rezoned to another school, it did not make sense to people who lived on one side of the street and were rezoned to another school. So, we are hoping to address all those as we go forward in our master zoning plan.”
MCSD has not done a full district rezoning in over a decade, according to Lewis. He said no proposal has been finalized, but the district plans to bring the issue to a school board meeting in the fall, which would also allow input form citizens.
If approved, the new rezoning plan would take affect in the 2022-2023 school year.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.