Over 1K MCSD teachers, staff vaccinated for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 1,000 Muscogee County teachers and school staff were vaccinated for COVID-19 Thursday at Kinnett Stadium.
Cheryl Lix is the lead teacher at the Midland Middle School and was brought to tears after having the weight of worry lifted off her shoulders once she received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
”Just the not knowing every day if you are being exposed,” Lix.
Many other fellow faculty members within the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) agree and say now they can get back to doing what they love safely.
“I am glad I got it. Now, I don’t have to worry much about getting infected,” said school bus driver Jack Gregg.
“We want to get back to normal for our students, so we don’t have to feel apprehensive about their safety and our safety too,” said teacher Lisa Quesada.
After Georgia Governor Brian Kemp added teachers and school staff to the Phase 1A+ COVID-19 vaccine plan, MCSD Superintendent Dr. David Lewis says he wanted to act quickly to offer the vaccine to district employees.
“It gives people hope that there is an end in sight to this pandemic,” Lewis said.
The efforts for vaccine administration were led by school nurses who were assisted by the local Department of Public Health.
Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department says by using the relatively new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it allows them the expedite the vaccination process.
“The thing about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it’s only one dose so we don’t have to go through his whole process again for a second dose,” Kirkland said.
The choice to receive a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was left up to school faculty members, but those who took it say it is a choice they are glad to have made.
“To me it is more about to try to help in whatever way I can to be a positive role model for my staff, students, and children,” said Andrew Smith, the assistant principal of Shaw High School. “Really just trying to do what we can as educators.”
