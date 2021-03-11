River Dragons beat Thunderbirds

Connor Fries got the Dragons on the board at 5:42 mark of the first period, and Jake Schultz extended the lead to 2-0 with a powerplay goal four minutes and twenty seconds later. Tommy Tsicos scored an unassisted goal for the Thunderbirds with two minutes remaining in the period to cut it to 2-1, but C.J. Stubbs matched that score with 48 seconds remaining in the period.