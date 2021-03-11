River Dragons beat Thunderbirds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons scored three goals in the first period and hung on to beat the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-2 on Wednesday night at the Columbus Civic Center.
Connor Fries got the Dragons on the board at 5:42 mark of the first period, and Jake Schultz extended the lead to 2-0 with a powerplay goal four minutes and twenty seconds later. Tommy Tsicos scored an unassisted goal for the Thunderbirds with two minutes remaining in the period to cut it to 2-1, but C.J. Stubbs matched that score with 48 seconds remaining in the period.
Carolina cut it to 3-2 on a score by Jacob Boll midway through the third period, but Josh Pietrantonio scored an empty-netter in the final minute to close things out.
Jacob Caffrey had 38 saves in the victory.
The River Dragons and Thunderbirds will play twice more at the Civic Center this week, Friday night at 7:35 pm ET and Saturday at 6:05 pm ET.
The Dragons have won five times in seven games and sit in first place in the FPHL, two points ahead of the Elmira Enforcers.
