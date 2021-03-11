Second suspect charged in Aug. 2020 murder of Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have made a second arrest in the August 2020 murder of a Columbus man.
26-year-old Alex Bales Davis was shot and killed at a BP gas station in the 3900 block of Buena Vista Rd. on Aug. 6 just after 3:00 a.m. A woman was also injured in the shooting.
Kendaryl Rogers was arrested Thursday morning in connection to Bales Davis’ murder. It is unclear where he was taken into custody, but police have reported that Rogers is currently awaiting extradition to Columbus.
Rogers was one of three suspects wanted in this case. Nekoe Phillips was killed in a separate, unrelated shooting on Feb. 2. Marqusie Hawkins was arrested in Phenix City on Feb. 11 and was extradited to Columbus the same day.
The CPD Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate this murder. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 706-653-3400.
