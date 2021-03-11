St. Anne Community Outreach in Columbus offering food distribution to help families in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne Community Outreach in Columbus is continuing to help families during the pandemic.
The outreach program hosted an evening food distribution Thursday evening.
The event helps struggling families and even parents who are helping their children with online learning and can’t make the usual daytime food distributions. The coronavirus pandemic took a toll on people’s lives and organizers say that’s why they wanted to step in and help.
“We meet people every day that are trying so hard just to make it, and just to be able to help them get through a little bit of their struggle is just so heartwarming,” said Katie Byers, director of St. Anne Community Outreach. “And people are so appreciative and they’re so thankful to have an opportunity to get some groceries.”
The evening food distribution is held the second Wednesday of each month. Only Muscogee County residents are eligible to receive food. For information on how to register for the distribution, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.