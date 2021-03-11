Supreme Court of Georgia elects new chief justice ahead of current chief justice’s retirement

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Justices on the Supreme Court of Georgia have elected the next chief justice ahead of Chief Justice Harold Melton’s retirement.
Presiding Justice David Nahmias was unanimously elected to become the next Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Presiding Justice Nahmias will succeed Chief Justice Melton when he retires on July 1 after 16 years as a justice.
The Chief Justice is elected to a single four-year term.
Justice Michael P. Boggs was also unanimously elected to succeed Nahmias as Presiding Justice.
Presiding Justice Nahmias has served on the Court since being appointed by Governor Sonny Perdue in 2009.
Chief Justice Melton’s retirement will leave a vacancy on the Court which Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint someone to fulfill. There is no word at this time on who or when that appointment may take place.
