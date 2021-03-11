Vaccination site to be held at Kinnett Stadium for MCSD teachers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia teachers and school employees began receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
Many educators in Muscogee County will get their shots at a mass vaccination event Thursday. A site will be set up at Kinnett Stadium from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Teachers will get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Superintendent Dr. David Lewis says a second vaccination event will be held March 19 for educators in the district who wish to be vaccinated.
