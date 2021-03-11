Warmer Weather Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We started Thursday out mild across the area with lows in the 40s and 50s and mostly clear conditions. For Thursday our highs will warm up to the upper-70s as clouds start to build back into the forecast, but even with more clouds around we will still see intervals of sunshine throughout the day. This is more or less going to be the story throughout the weekend, intervals of clouds and sunshine while highs continue to warm to the 80s by Friday and stay there through Sunday. Things stay dry across the Valley through Sunday before rain makes its way back into the forecast to kick off the work week. We will see showers with a few storms possible starting on Monday and lingering through mid-week. Increased clouds and some rain will cool us off a bit to put highs back in the 70s for the work week while weather remains a bit more unsettled. Warm and mild mornings stay in the forecast through the end of next week, and for now it looks like we could return to more settled and sunny weather by the end of the work week after all of the rain moves out.