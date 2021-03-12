Auburn police arrest suspect for vehicle break-in and theft

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a suspect Thursday for allegedly breaking into a vehicle and theft.
Bruce Thornton, 34, is charged with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property.
The arrest stems from Auburn police responding to an auto burglary call in the 200 block of North Ross Street. The victim reported a suspect unlawfully entered a vehicle and stole property. Thornton was located in the area shortly after the break-in happened. He was identified as the suspect after further investigation.
Thornton was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $4,000 bond. The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.
