Columbus fire chief recognized for leadership

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus fire chief is being recognized for his leadership.
Thursday, Chief Sal Scarpa was accepted into the Fire Service Executive Development Institute. It’s a year-long leadership development program created to provide new and aspiring chiefs with tools they need to have successful and productive tenures.
The members of the cohort will meet virtually until they are allowed in-person sessions. Scarpa has been in the fire service for over 30 years. He says he’s been trying for several years to get into this prestigious and competitive program and he’s humbled to be selected.
Scarpa competed with new fire chiefs and chief officers from across the country and Canada to become a member of the 2021 cohort program.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.