Columbus residents look back on one-year COVID-19 mark

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - March 11 marked one year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic and changed the way we live.
At this time a year ago, there were zero coronavirus cases in Muscogee County. That would soon come March 19, 2020. The entire state of Georgia only had 31 COVID-19 cases on this day last year.
Now, things look much different and a year ago, many people in Columbus didn’t know what to expect.
“I kind of wish we could just all go back and see what we could have done differently. I think everything was done with what we knew at the time,” said Mary Brumbelow, Columbus citizen.
It started to become real when the first coronavirus case came to Muscogee County March 19.
“I think people just didn’t believe it was going to happen until we actually started having cases in Columbus, and when that happened, when they became aware of people that they knew who had contracted COVID, that’s when it started to hit home,” said Pamela Kirkland, Public Relations for Georgia Department of Health.
“It’s scary to go out and then be alone with too many people around,” said Columbus citizen Mary Lari.
Many businesses in Columbus suffered during this year, and owners had no choice but to adapt to the changes.
“A year ago today, we were standing in one of our dining rooms here and we realized tomorrow when we open up, we won’t have a dining room,” said Scott Ressmeyer, owner of Country’s BBQ North in Columbus.
Ressmeyer realized they had to find another option if they couldn’t serve customers inside. He knew a curbside option had to be made.
“The customers asked us to do curbside years and years ago, and we always said no, there’s no way we could do a curbside. There’s just no way to make that happen. And then, we were forced to do it. And so now, we sit here, we have a three-lane drive-thru right here at Country’s North,” said Ressmeyer. “Friday night, the cars will be lined out into the street, you know, people coming to pick up their food and go home.”
Meanwhile, the Won family experienced COVID-19 firsthand and struggled to keep their karate schools afloat.
“We struggled for a while. We had to use our own savings, our personal savings to pay some bills for our businesses,” said Young Won, owner of Won’s Martial Arts.
Won said in the beginning of the pandemic, despite using all COVID-19 protocols, it was still hard to get many of his students back in the karate studio. However, he said now they are back up to 60 percent capacity.
Despite it all, people say they’re grateful for the lessons they’ve learned this year.
“I’m lucky I can make it,” said Brumbelow.
“We’re blessed, you know, even through all this. I thank God for everything,” said Won.
Many citizens said they are hopeful that Columbus will go back to some form of normalcy in the next few months.
