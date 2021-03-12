Cure Violence Columbus crime prevention initiative moving forward in the city

“When we understand violence as a contagious health problem, that the people are wrapped up and involved in violence, that they themselves have a health problem, and are in need of healing, we cannot only overcome the problem, but we can understand the problem differently and we can understand the people differently,” said Charles Ransford, Sr., the director of science and policy for Cure Violence Global. “What we do as an approach is the same things you would do for any other contagious problem. We use outreach workers who can stop the transmission of the problem, other words, they can mediate a conflict before it turns to violence.”