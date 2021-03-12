CVCC announces 2021 Hall of Fame distinguished inductees

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two East Alabama mayors and a pitching coach are recognized in the Chattahoochee Valley Community College’s (CVCC) Hall of Fame this year.
Each year, the college honors those who are making contributions to their professions, the community, and CVCC.
The honorees for 2021 are Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe for Distinguished Service, Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland for Distinguished Alumni, and Milwaukee Brewers pitching coach, Michael O’Neal, for Distinguished Athlete.
“I’m just so grateful that we share in common that we love our community and that we’ve given for our community,” said Lowe.
“It’s all about relationships and how you develop and how those relationships matter to other people. It’s all about caring for other people and loving other people,” Copeland said.
“Everything for the fact that they were the one school that gave me a shot to play college baseball,” said O’Neal.
Due to the pandemic, the Hall of Fame event was held virtually.
