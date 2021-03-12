Dry & Very Warm Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The big forecast story in the short-term is the absolutely beautiful weekend we have on tap with highs in the low to mid 80s and no rain for Saturday and Sunday. We will forecast a mix of clouds and sunshine, and the only bad part about the forecast will be a high pollen count. Looking ahead to next week, we will definitely see a ‘flip’ to the weather pattern with better chances of rain and storms back in the forecast. Most of Monday looks dry, but showers and a few storms may move in a bit later during the day and night, and the coverage of rain and storms will be pretty good at times on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. We believe thunderstorms will be in the mix, but at this point I don’t think we will have widespread issues with severe or damaging weather - however, it is March, and that is something that will have to be watched closely. Highs will drop back to the 70s next week with some cooler weather moving in by next Friday and next weekend.